Glendale murder suspect allegedly killed victim for declining to buy fentanyl

Elijah Hawkins, 27, is accused of shooting a man in July after the victim changed his mind about buying narcotics from the suspect.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Authorities have arrested a suspect accused of shooting and killing a man in Glendale earlier this year after the victim chose not to buy drugs from the suspect.

Elijah Hawkins, 27, was taken into custody Tuesday on suspicion of murdering a man at an apartment complex near 67th Avenue and Butler Drive in the early morning hours of July 25.

The victim's girlfriend told Glendale police he was trying to buy pills from Hawkins before the suspect allegedly fired multiple gunshots into their apartment, court records show.

The girlfriend said the victim changed his mind about buying drugs from Hawkins after discovering the suspect was only offering fentanyl pills.

Before the victim died on Aug. 10, he identified Hawkins as the shooter from a photo lineup presented by detectives.

Hawkins told police he was in Tempe on the night of the shooting and denied involvement.

Investigators traced the geographical data of Hawkins' cell phone and discovered it was allegedly located near the victim's apartment on the day of the shooting.

Detectives reported finding an assortment of various narcotic pills in the suspect's apartment, court records show.

Hawkins is facing multiple felony charges that include first-degree murder, drug possession, and discharging a firearm at a residence.

