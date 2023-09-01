Glendale man arrested after woman escapes home in chains

Glendale police said details in the case were consistent with sex trafficking control tactics.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A Glendale man is facing sex crime and assault charges after police responded to a 911 call about a woman in chains asking for help.

Officers with the Glendale Police Department responded to a home at 7 a.m. Thursday where the person said the woman was pounding on their window.

The woman told police she was being held in a travel trailer nearby after being kidnapped by her now boyfriend of a year, according to court documents.

The woman told officers her boyfriend, 33-year-old Aaron Andrew Cortez, had punched her in the face several times and whipped her with a charging cord, according to court documents.

The woman said Cortez put chains on her arms and legs and then left the house. That's when she went for help, court documents show.

While investigating, detectives were able to find "an alternate online persona" of the victim using photographs, according to documents. The alternate persona had at least 40 ads posted on prostitution platforms. Some images showed the victim having sex with Cortez while the victim was chained up.

Police said the online persona and details of the victim's and Cortez's relationship were consistent with sex trafficking control tactics. The victim also appeared to be branded with a nickname of Cortez.

Police were able to track Cortez and arrest him. He told police he did chain up the victim but denied assaulting her.

Guns and drugs were found in Cortez's travel trailer, according to court documents. He's facing the following charges:

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Aggravated assault of a bound/restrained victim

Kidnapping

Illegal control of an enterprise

Transporting for the purpose of prostitution

Receiving earnings of prostitution

Weapons possession

Drug possession

Drug paraphernalia possession

Police said Cortez previously served time in prison in Wisconsin.

