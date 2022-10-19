Former Phoenix Suns ticket manager receives jail time for ticket fraud scheme, Attorney General's office says

Jeffrey Marcussen is a former Phoenix Suns ticket manager who made over $458,000 in an unlawful ticket fraud scheme. He was sentenced last Friday.

PHOENIX — A former Phoenix Suns ticket manager has been sentenced to a year in jail and supervised probation for his role in a ticket resale scheme that cost the organization hundreds of thousands of dollars, the Arizona Attorney General's office announced.

Jeffrey Marcussen, 44, was a top executive in the ticket office and had been with the Suns for 15 years. In 2020, it was found that Marcussen had been selling unused tickets to a 3rd party ticket vendor site from 2017 to 2019.

Authorities found that Marcussen had made $458,218 in personal profit from the fraud.

As part of a plea agreement that Marcussen took in April, he was required to pay back the full amount of seller payout, as well as an $11,818 tax liability that he failed to pay on proceeds from the unlawful ticket sales.

Marcussen has fully repaid the Phoenix Suns organization as well as the Arizona Department of Revenue, according to the Attorney General's office.

On Oct. 14, Marcussen was sentenced to a year in jail, as well as three years of supervised probation with white collar terms.

The investigation was conducted by the Arizona Attorney General’s Office Special Investigation Section.

