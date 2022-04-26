Former Phoenix Suns employee pleads guilty to ticket fraud

Court records show Jeffrey Marcussen, 44, has recently pleaded guilty to theft and fraud for running a ticketing scheme.

PHOENIX — A former Phoenix Suns employee has pleaded guilty to fraud and will pay back more than $450,000 in restitution to the team.

Jeffrey Marcussen, 44, was indicted in 2020 for stealing game tickets between 2017 and 2019. He pleaded guilty earlier this month to fraud, a Class 2 felony, and theft, a Class 4 felony.

Prosecutors accused Marcussen of illegally selling hundreds of game tickets online without authorization and attempting to hide the scheme by filing false tax returns, court records show.

As part of his plea agreement, Marcussen agreed to pay $458,000 in restitution to the Phoenix Suns. He's scheduled to be sentenced in Maricopa County Superior Court on June 7.

The presumptive prison sentence for one count of fraud is five years.

According to the defendant's LinkedIn page, Marcussen started working for the Suns in 2004 as the team's ticket manager.

