PHOENIX — Police said the DEA Task Force in Phoenix found thousands of fentanyl pills when they arrested a man on Thursday.

He had more than 137,000 fentanyl pills, 3 kilos of fentanyl, 38 pounds of meth and a pound of marijuana, police said.

The man, 20-year-old Alexis Meza, was booked on drug charges.

Police said it's the second big bust in 10 days. DEA agents and police detectives seized nearly 170,000 pills the week before.

The total street value of the fentanyl seized in the two arrests is about $6 million, according to police.

