FBI offering $10K reward for info on murder of Colorado River Native American woman

Rosalie Ann Romero was reported missing last August and her remains were later discovered near the town of Parker on the Colorado River Indian Reservation.

PARKER, Ariz. — Federal investigators are offering a $10,000 reward to anyone with information that could help solve the murder of an Arizona woman.

Rosalie Ann Romero was last seen alive on Aug. 5, 2020 near California Avenue and Riverside Drive in the town of Parker. Her body was found on Aug. 19 on the Colorado River Indian Tribes Reservation near 6th Street and California Avenue.

The case is being investigated as a homicide and no known suspects have been publicly identified.

The FBI is offering $10,000 for information that will lead to an arrest or conviction of the suspect responsible for Romero's death.

Anyone with information concerning Romero's death is asked to call the FBI's Phoenix Field Office at 623-466-1999.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

