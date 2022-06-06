FBI arrests suspect for allegedly robbing Phoenix credit union

The FBI says Claney Taylor allegedly robbed a credit union last month in Phoenix.

PHOENIX — FBI agents in Phoenix have arrested a suspect accused of robbing a local credit union last month.

Claney Taylor, 54, is suspected of conducting a "take-down" robbery on May 12 at Copper State Credit Union, located near Thomas Road and 19th Avenue.

The FBI said Taylor allegedly pointed a handgun at one of the bank's tellers and demanded they hand over cash, in what the FBI considered to be a "take-down" robbery. No one was injured during the incident.

Taylor was arrested in Glendale last Thursday.

Man Arrested for 'TAKE DOWN' Style Robbery: On Thursday, June 2, 2022, members of the FBI Violent Crime Task Force arrested 54-year old Claney Taylor without incident in Glendale, Arizona. https://t.co/6srrzyQJx1 — FBI Phoenix (@FBIPhoenix) June 6, 2022

