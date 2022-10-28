'We just want to know who it was and why': Family seeking justice more than a year after Phoenix murder

No one has been arrested in the murder of Arturo Enriquez Marmolejo, who was killed on September 6, 2021.

PHOENIX — Two days after meeting his first-born child, Arturo Enriquez Marmolejo was murdered on the doorstep of his Phoenix home.

The homicide happened 417 days ago near 24th Street and McDowell Road. Since then, his family hasn’t been able to get closure, as no one has been arrested in the case.

“We just want to know who it was and why,” said Estefania Enriquez. “I miss my brother so much.”

On September 6, 2021, the 24-year-old was getting ready for his overnight shift as a construction worker. Before he jumped in the shower, someone knocked on his door, Enriquez said.

When Arturo opened the door, his sister said someone shot three times, striking her brother once.

“My other brother was home, and he heard a shot. He was asleep,” Enriquez said. “He got up, and he saw my brother on the floor.”

Arturo was rushed to the hospital, but the doctors couldn’t save him.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting, but Phoenix police said a black Dodge Durango was seen fleeing the area after the crime.

No updates have been provided about a motive or suspect since the shooting.

“Five, six months ago, I asked [the detective] if he had a response or any clue if he could at least let us know, and all he said was that he had things on the lab that he was waiting for results, he will let us know, but that’s been the same response for months,” Enriquez said.

The victim’s sibling feels frustrated it’s taken this long but hopes someone will come forward and help close the case.

“We are looking for some justice,” Enriquez said. “Nothing will bring him back, but at least we will know that those people won’t hurt no one else.”

Arturo is remembered as a loving and caring person. His sister said he was looking forward to building his family with his new baby and had plans to attend college.

“I don’t think it’s fair for them to be out and enjoying a normal life when they destroyed a whole family,” she added.

