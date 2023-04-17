'Things can change in a split second': Family of grandma killed in drive-by shooting want justice

Leibby Smith, 64, was killed near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road early Sunday. No one has been arrested.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — Less than a week after witnessing one of her two sons say, "I do," Leibby Jeanneatte Smith was murdered.

Smith was a hostess at La Pupusa Loca near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road when a car drove by and fired a weapon at the business around 1:30 a.m., Phoenix police said.

The 64-year-old and another employee were seriously injured in the shooting. Leibby died at the hospital.

“My mom didn’t deserve this,” said Alan Smith. “No one deserved anything that happened that night. The doctor told me that there was no suffering, that it was instant.”

It’s a small sense of relief for him to know his mother didn’t suffer. He drove to the restaurant shortly after the shooting after his wife, who was also working at the business, called him.

“When I got there, I saw my mom’s body on the floor, she was lying in her blood, and she wasn’t responsive,” Smith said fighting back tears. “She always looked forward to going to work.”

Phoenix police have not provided details of the suspected vehicle, but surveillance video the family provided to 12News from a nearby business shows a truck leaving the retail parking lot seconds after the shooting.

“I’m almost positive when she heard the commotion, she stood up to shield and move people out of the way,” the son said. “It’s a joyful place and somebody came and stole the joy from everybody and took my mom.”

The tragedy came three weeks after the beloved grandmother’s birthday and less than a week after seeing her son Alan Smith tie the knot.

“My mom was crying the whole time that she was translating our vows and she was happy that we had gotten married,” Smith said. “It was one of the greatest feelings and moments in my life.”

Leibby Smith was a retired nurse who took care of the elderly for more than 20 years, her son said. She is described as a giver, dependable, and a family person.

“And it all reflects on the numbers of people that come out to show support,” the son said. “Every Thanksgiving, she would sign out a resident and bring them home to have Thanksgiving with us. Every year it would be a different resident. She was a special person.”

The family now pleads for justice and prays anyone with information comes forward.

“I just hope that the person that’s responsible turns themselves in,” Alan Smith said. “Less than a week ago we were celebrating a wedding. Things can change in a split second. Cherish every moment. Tell your loved ones you love them.”

A celebration of life and a funeral is being planned for Thursday. The family set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for the services.

Up to Speed