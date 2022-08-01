Husband arrested for allegedly killing wife in Mesa crash

Mesa police arrested Mario Galvan after his wife, Kasey, was killed in a crash Sunday afternoon.

MESA, Ariz. — Mesa Police have arrested 35-year-old Mario Galvan for manslaughter following a fatal crash that killed his passenger on Sunday, said officials.

Police reported that just after 3 p.m. on Sunday, a red Nissan Sentra was seen speeding southward on Gilbert Road.

Police said the car left the roadway and crashed into one of the barrier poles that protected the power lines near Decatur Street.

The passenger and wife of Mario Galvan, who police identified as 35-year-old Kasey Galvan, was pronounced dead on the scene following the crash.

Mario Galvan remained on the scene and police said he was found to be impaired after completing field sobriety tests.

Galvan was then arrested and booked into a local jail on a manslaughter charge and is being held on a $250,000 bond.

Deaths on Arizona roadways:

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:

2011: 825 deaths

2012: 821 deaths

2013: 844 deaths

2014: 774 deaths

2015: 895 deaths

2016: 952 deaths

2017: 1,000 deaths

2018: 1,010 deaths

2019: 982 deaths

2020: 1,057 deaths



Driving Safety Tips:

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous