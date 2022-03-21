Double homicide of 2 brothers in Arizona still not solved two years later

Matthew and Philip Reagan were killed on March 21, 2020 on the Navajo Nation. The FBI is still seeking new information to determine who murdered them.

APACHE COUNTY, Ariz. — The FBI continues to ask the public for help in finding the suspect who murdered two brothers on the Navajo Nation in 2020.

Matthew and Philip Reagan were killed on March 21, 2020 during a road trip through northern Arizona.

The brothers from Ohio were on their way to California after Philip, 29, landed a new job. Their remains were discovered near the community of Sawmill on the Navajo Nation.

Family members have said the brothers were doing some sightseeing in the area when their car got stuck in the mud. It appears Matthew and Philip began walking along the side of the road when they crossed paths with their killer.

“This is a nightmare like I keep thinking I’m going to wake up but I’m not,” Maureen Shear, one of the brothers’ sisters, told 12 News in 2020.

Matthew, 39, left behind five young children.

“(Matthew and Philip) won’t be at the bigger events that happen either but it’s like almost the day-to-day, things you take completely for granted that they just won’t be there," Shear said in 2020.

Several questions remain unanswered regarding what happened to the brothers and federal authorities are still seeking new tips that might result in an arrest.

As of Monday, the FBI said it has no new details to disclose on the case and encouraged anyone with relevant information to come forward.

The FBI Phoenix office can be reached at 623-466-1999.

The #FBI continues to seek the public’s help in identifying the unknown individual(s) responsible for the murders of brothers Matthew Reagan and Philip Reagan.https://t.co/A2U5fiM8e4 pic.twitter.com/WGSJfCoiWv — FBI Phoenix (@FBIPhoenix) March 21, 2022

