Suspect arrested for allegedly killing 2 people in Mesa

Aaron Thomas, 53, is accused of murdering two people in a Mesa residence earlier this year.

MESA, Ariz. — Investigators have arrested a suspect accused of murdering two people inside a Mesa home in January.

Aaron Thomas, 53, of Laveen is suspected of fatally shooting Mottio Paschal, 32, and Makinley Charnoski, 24, on Jan. 28 in the 1500 block of West 1st Place.

The Mesa Police Department said somebody drove Thomas to the victims' neighborhood early that morning with the intention of buying "pills."

The driver told police Thomas came running back to their car with a black backpack and wearing a hooded sweatshirt and black mask.

A witness who discovered Charnoski and Paschal said the shooter fled from their home wearing a sweatshirt and black mask, police said.

Thomas told police he was in that neighborhood on the day of the murders but denied killing the victims.

A handgun matching the type of weapon used in the murders was discovered in Thomas' residence, police said.

Thomas was booked into jail on charges of first-degree murder, armed robbery, and misconduct involving weapons.

