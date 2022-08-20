Watch: Doorbell camera captures the moment a suspected drunk driver flees from police onto residential property

Chandler Police are searching for a driver who fled from an attempted DUI stop. One resident captured the moment they turned onto a home's property to escape.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Chandler Police are looking for a suspected drunk driver after the person fled from an attempted DUI stop early Friday morning. One resident's Ring doorbell captured the moment the suspect drove into a neighborhood yard to escape the police.

The Chandler Police Department said that officers attempted a traffic stop for a suspected DUI, but the car fled from police. When it turned into a residential area, officers followed.

The driver then turned onto private property near California and Chicago Streets, and crashed into the carport of a nearby home. Police said that the damage was minor, and no injuries were reported.

According to the report, the suspect then fled from the scene and has not been located.

Just before 3 a.m. one neighbor's Ring doorbell recorded footage of the driver stopping in the roadway, then turning onto private property. Although the suspect does not appear in the video, officers can be seen exiting their vehicle to continue the search.

At this time, authorities have not offered a description of the suspect.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

