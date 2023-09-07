Death investigation underway in Mesa neighborhood

Mesa police said a person was found dead inside a home near Broadway Road and Val Vista Drive.

MESA, Ariz. — A death investigation is underway in a Mesa neighborhood after a person was found dead inside a residence.

Mesa police said gunshots were heard Thursday in the residential neighborhood near Broadway Road and Val Vista Drive before a deceased a person was found inside a home.

No suspects have been taken into custody and the victim's identity has not been disclosed.

This is a developing story.



