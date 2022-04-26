Cleaner told Mesa police he allegedly murdered man to 'clean the area'

The 59-year-old victim was found Sunday in his apartment covered in bloody sheets.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MESA, Ariz. — Mesa police have arrested a suspect who's accused of violently killing his neighbor Sunday night.

Joseph Maldonado, 33, is suspected of murdering Brian Kazan, 59, inside the victim's apartment near 10th Street and Country Club Drive.

Court records show Kazan's body was found on the floor, wrapped in bloody sheets and blood splatter was observed throughout his apartment.

Video surveillance allegedly captured Maldonado, who allegedly lived with one of Kazan's neighbors, hanging around the victim's apartment at the time of the murder.

The suspect allegedly told Mesa police he sometimes cleaned the complex's apartments and had gone into the victim's unit to retrieve cleaning supplies he had left behind earlier that week, court records show.

Maldonado later allegedly admitted to killing Kazan because "he needed to clean the area," The Mesa Police Department said.

At the time of his arrest, Maldonado was allegedly found in possession of Kazan's credit card.

The suspect has been booked into jail on one count of first-degree murder.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.