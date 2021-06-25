Charge dropped against driver accused of texting before crash that killed Salt River police officer

The crash killed Officer Clayton Townsend and spurred Arizona’s new distracted driving law that took effect this year.

PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office will drop a manslaughter charge against the driver police claimed was distracted during the 2019 crash that killed a Salt River police officer.

Authorities previously claimed that Jerry Sanstead was on the phone at the moment his car collided with Officer Clayton Townsend while he conducted a traffic stop.

The crash killed Townsend, who was just 26, and spurred Arizona’s new distracted driving law that took effect this year.

However, an attorney for Sanstead said in court earlier in June that Sanstead’s cell phone records show he wasn’t using his phone for nearly two minutes before the crash.

Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel also noted on Friday that testimony from a medical expert argued that Sanstead may have suffered a seizure just before the crash happened.

“This office sought charges based on the evidence we had at that time. However, over the life of a case, information sometimes becomes available that impacts our ability to prove a case beyond a reasonable doubt,” Adel wrote.

According to court records, the judge found that Sanstead's "substantial procedural rights were violated during the Grand Jury proceeding."

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said at the time Sanstead had been looking down at his phone and texting before crossing over lanes on the 101 and crashing.

The new evidence was enough for Adel’s office to file a motion to dismiss the case.

Sanstead may still be charged in the future.

