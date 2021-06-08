Chad Daybell waives right to a speedy trial

As of right now, Chad Daybell is due in court for what attorneys anticipate will be a five to six-week trial in November 2021.

Chad Daybell could be paving the way to push back the date of his trial.

The doomsday author, accused of first-degree murder, waived his right to a speedy trial, according to court documents filed Tuesday in Idaho court. As of right now, he's due in court for what attorneys anticipate will be a 5 to 6 week trial in November 2021.

Both Chad Daybell and his wife, Lori Vallow Daybell, are facing multiple charges connected to multiple deaths. The couple is both charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy in the death of Lori's children, Tylee and JJ. Chad is also charged with first-degree murder in the death of his first wife, Tammy Daybell.

Chad Daybell's been in jail since June 2020 after investigators found Tylee and JJ brutally buried in his backyard in Idaho. Earlier this month, prosecutors announced they’d be seeking the death penalty in his case. Chad Daybell pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Lori Vallow Daybell was arrested in February 2020 and has been in custody in Idaho since March 2020. She's currently in the middle of a 90-day mental health evaluation after her attorney filed paperwork deeming her incompetent to stand trial.

In addition to the Idaho charges, she’s also facing a conspiracy to commit murder charge here in Arizona in the death of her former husband, Charles Vallow.

She’ll be allowed to continue her case once she’s deemed competent for trial.

