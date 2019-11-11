CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — Casa Grande police took to social media to ask for the public's help to find three young men involved in an armed robbery.

According to a Facebook post from the department, an armed robbery was reported at a KFC on Saturday around 9:30 a.m. The post didn't include the location of the restaurant.

Police say the three juvenile suspects, two Hispanic and one African American, beat the manager with bats and took an undisclosed amount of money.

The employee "suffered significant non-life threatening injuries," according to the post.

Investigators say they've identified one suspect as 18-year-old Victor Santiago Lauro. Police say they are actively looking for him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Casa Grande police at (520) 421-8700.