Car racing ends in fatal crash, Chandler police looking for driver

Mahad Zara died last Friday after losing control of his car while racing another driver in Chandler, police said.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Chandler police are searching for the driver involved in a street racing incident last Friday afternoon that ended in the death of a 32-year-old man.

Mahad Zara died after he lost control of his red Chevy Camaro and crashed into a block wall near Gilbert and Chandler Heights roads, police said.

Zara had allegedly been racing another driver along Gilbert Road and was driving at speeds reaching 90 mph. The other driver fled the scene after Zara crashed.

Witnesses told police the other driver was operating a charcoal-colored, Dodge-type sportscar. Investigators are still trying to identify the driver and are offering a $1,000 reward for information that can lead to their location.

Anyone with information on the incident can call 480-782-4130.

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell has recently said her office will be clamping down on street racers and holding them more accountable after a series of fatal crashes have occurred around the Valley.

"It's unacceptable behavior. It's an unacceptable risk," Mitchell said earlier this month after announcing harsher penalties for street racers.

