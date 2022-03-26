Man arrested for attempted murder after Buckeye shooting

Police said the man was arrested in Tucson with the help of U.S. Marshals.

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — A homicide suspect was arrested after allegedly shooting a person and putting them in critical condition.

The Buckeye Police Department said 33-year-old Jose Esteban Mendoza was taken into custody Friday around 11:30 a.m. in Tucson, with the help of the U.S. Marshals.

On Wednesday just before 7 p.m., police received a call about a shooting at a home near 201st Avenue and Buchanan Street. Officers found a victim who had been shot and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police identified Mendoza as the suspected shooter and said he fled the scene in a 2015 black Dodge Charger SXT.

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.