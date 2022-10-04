'Porch ninja' wanted in Buckeye for swiping packages off doorstep

Police say the masked thief stole packages off of doorsteps last Thursday.

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — So-called "porch pirates" have been a well-documented, reoccurring nuisance in the Valley for years.

But have you ever seen a "porch ninja?"

Buckeye police is searching for such a scoundrel after a security camera captured a masked thief in dark clothing stealing packages off a doorstep.

Police said the thief was allegedly involved in committing multiple thefts on the afternoon of Sept. 29 in the neighborhood southeast of Yuma and Watson roads.

The suspect's vehicle was described as a gray Nissan Sentra with a hubcap missing from the front passenger side.

Anyone with information can contact the police at 623-349-6411.

Last year, Arizona ranked 15th on a list of the worst states for thefts involving "porch pirates."

BPD needs your help identifying suspects in a series of package thefts that occurred last Thursday between 3-4 pm near Yuma/Watson. Suspect vehicle is newer model gray Nissan Sentra, front passenger side hubcap missing. If you have info, please call our tip line at 623-349-6411. pic.twitter.com/OmJ0tIN3oF — Buckeye Police Dept (@BuckeyeAZPD) October 3, 2022

