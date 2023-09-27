Police zero in on man allegedly stealing luggage from bag check area using key tracker.

PHOENIX — A bag burglar targeting Sky Harbor Airport has been arrested, according to court documents.

Police were notified that someone was taking luggage from the baggage claim in Terminal 4 at Sky Harbor Airport, court documents state. The burglaries took place over a three-day period in September.

One of the victims is an active-duty military member with a unique camouflage-patterned backpack. The owner of the bag told police that the bag had a key tracker inside the bag, and that tracker indicated the bag was in Terminal 3.

The suspect was found sitting outside Terminal 3 with the camouflage bag. The key tracker was found inside the suspect's pocket.

Police took the suspect, later identified as Ken Curtis, into custody. Curtis told police he suffers from PTSD, according to court documents. A background check discovered a parole violation warrant out of Texas for Curtis.

Police searched security cameras for the previous bag thefts. Curtis was allegedly seen on the recordings at Southwest and American Airlines baggage carousels taking the missing bags. Only one bag has been recovered by police, court documents show.

Curtis is facing six counts of burglary and is being held on a $10,000 bond at the Maricopa County jail.

Watch 12News+ for free

You can now watch 12News content anytime, anywhere thanks to the 12News+ app!

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

Users can also watch on-demand videos of top stories, local politics, I-Team investigations, Arizona-specific features and vintage videos from the 12News archives.

Roku: Add the channel from the Roku store or by searching for "12 News KPNX."

Amazon Fire TV: Search for "12 News KPNX" to find the free 12News+ app to add to your account, or have the 12News+ app delivered directly to your Amazon Fire TV through Amazon.com or the Amazon app.

Up to Speed