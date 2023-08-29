Concerns grow over near collisions with major airliners at airports including Sky Harbor

Phoenix Sky Harbor experienced two near misses within the past three months.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — There's always stress when flying. You have to make sure you have your ticket, check your bags, and get to your gate on time.

But now, there's a rising concern passengers can't control: Planes nearly colliding with each other while airborne.

It has happened twice at Sky Harbor International Airport. The latest incident occurred on Aug. 7 when an American Airlines and Southwest Airlines flight took off at about the same time. Audio obtained from LiveATC.net of the incident reveals what air traffic controllers and the pilots went through. In the recording, you can hear an air traffic controller tell one of the pilots that they are within a mile of the other aircraft.

“Okay if you need to turn left immediately, do so," they said.

These situations aren't just happening in Arizona but all across the country and are only getting worse, according to U.S. Representative Greg Stanton of Arizona. He helped introduce legislation to address these concerns that passed the House and now goes to the Senate.

“This particular issue is creeping up on us and we need to nip it in the bud if you will as quickly as possible,” Rep. Stanton said.

The bill, if passed, would improve staffing standards to combat shortages in the Aviation field. It would also expand the Federal Aviation Administration's air traffic control training capacity and deploy new technology at airports to alert officials of potential danger.

“We need to make sure that we have the staffing levels that are necessary and the technology that’s necessary to avoid these near misses,” Stanton said.

As to why these near misses happen in the first place, Dr. Michael McCormick an assistant professor with Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, who also worked with the FAA as the vice president of management services, said it typically comes down to human error.

Dr. McCormick said amid current staffing shortages, pilots are having to conduct longer flights and air traffic controllers are working overtime, creating circumstances where mistakes can happen.

“There is a lot of pressure on the system to perform," McCormick said. “As a result, it can lead to poor decisions.”

When it comes to solutions, McCormick believes an in-depth look at workers' sleep habits, work patterns, and communication protocols could help lead to answers.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Watch 12News+ for free

You can now watch 12News content anytime, anywhere thanks to the 12News+ app!

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

Users can also watch on-demand videos of top stories, local politics, I-Team investigations, Arizona-specific features and vintage videos from the 12News archives.

Roku: Add the channel from the Roku store or by searching for "12 News KPNX."

Amazon Fire TV: Search for "12 News KPNX" to find the free 12News+ app to add to your account, or have the 12News+ app delivered directly to your Amazon Fire TV through Amazon.com or the Amazon app.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.