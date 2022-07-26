Arizona man commits murder while high on meth. He then tried to hide the victim's body

Troy Hockett, 47, was recently sentenced to 20 years in prison for murdering Marc Fretty and concealing his body in a water barrel.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — A Yavapai County man has been sentenced to 20.5 years in prison for murdering his neighbor and concealing the victim's body in a water barrel.

Troy Freeman Hockett, 47, of Clarkdale received his punishment Monday in court for the killing of Marc Fretty on Nov. 18, 2020.

The victim's body was found hidden inside a barrel that had been covered up by a plastic tarp, according to the Yavapai County Attorney's Office.

Fretty lived in a camper on the same property as Hockett and the defendant admitted to killing Fretty while he was high on methamphetamine, prosecutors say.

Police later recovered a metal bat with a large amount of blood and hair stuck to it, which investigators believe was used by Hockett to kill Fretty.

Shortly before the murder, Hockett had bonded out of jail for an unrelated charge involving the transportation of meth.

Court records show Hockett pleaded guilty last month to manslaughter, concealing a dead body, and attempted transportation of dangerous drugs.

Yavapai County Attorney Sheila Polk said she hopes Monday's conviction will bring some solace to the victim's family.

“This terrible murder has caused a lot of trauma to Mr. Fretty’s loved ones," Polk said. "We can only hope that this lengthy prison sentence brings them some degree of healing.”

Up to Speed