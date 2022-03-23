Arizona disabilities services director charged with fraud

A payroll audit raised red flags to Tefere Rezene's alleged scheme. The suspect has been released on bond until an April court hearing.

PHOENIX — The former regional director of an organization that serves people with disabilities in Arizona has been arrested for allegations of fraud and embezzlement.

Tefere Rezene, 26, was released on bond until an April court hearing. According to court records, Rezene used his access to the personal information of employees and payroll accounts to embezzle nearly $55,000 sometime between June 2020 and May 2021.

A payroll audit conducted by Rise Services last July raised red flags that something was wrong with the books, according to court records.

A representative at Rise Services declined to comment to 12 News about the case.

The organization, Rise Services Inc., is listed by the state as an LLC and a nonprofit. According to its website, Rise Services provides services to individuals with mental and physical disabilities.

According to court records, the six fraud victims were all former employees of Rise.

Investigators accuse Rezene of transferring their wages into his personal account, then buying used cars at an auto auction with the money.

The Surprise Police Department and the U.S. Marshal’s Service conducted the investigation over several months. That investigation is ongoing, according to police.

“Our team of investigative professionals will utilize every tool at their disposal to bring justice to those who have found themselves a victim of crime,” Surprise Police Chief Benny Pina said in a written statement.

