PHOENIX — A Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Detention Officer is in the hospital with serious injuries after an inmate allegedly struck him in the face, causing the officer to fall and hit his head.

The incident happened at the Department of Corrections Alhambra Facility in Phoenix. MCSO identified the inmate as Johann Benson.

MCSO says Benson was transferred from the Lower Buckeye Jail and taken into custody by Department of Corrections officers. During the exchange is when authorities say Benson struck the officer in the face.

The officer suffered a serious head injury when he fell to the ground and was transported to the hospital, where he remains in serious condition.

Benson remains in the custody of the Arizona Department of Corrections pending investigation results.

"Please keep our Officer and his family in your thoughts and prayers," MCSO wrote in a release.

READ MORE

-Lori Vallow appears in Hawaii hearing, extradition to Idaho expected Wednesday

-Massive mystery compound in Cave Creek is a 60,000-square-foot home

-Parents, grandmother arrested after 6-year-old kept in closet for a month dies in Flagstaff