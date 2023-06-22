Aggravated assault suspect in custody after barricade situation in Phoenix

Officers spent hours communicating with the man who was holed up in his home near 7th Street and Dunlap Avenue.

PHOENIX — An aggravated assault suspect is in custody after a standoff with police in central Phoenix on Thursday.

Phoenix police said around 2 p.m., officers responded to the area of 7th Street and Dunlap Avenue to investigate an aggravated assault.

When they arrived, they found two adult victims who said they were assaulted by an adult male suspect with a bladed instrument.

Police said the suspect fled to a nearby residence identified as his home. Authorities said the situation was resolved around 6:20 p.m.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Phoenix Police are in the area of 5th St. and Las Palmaritas Dr. managing an active barricade. No injuries have been reported regarding this incident. We encourage everyone to stay out of the area until we can resolve this matter. pic.twitter.com/WsGJRa7wo7 — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) June 23, 2023

