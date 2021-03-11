x
Crime

17-year-old dead after shooting in central Phoenix

Police said a teen was dropped off at a hospital with gunshot wounds.

PHOENIX — A 17-year-old boy has died after a shooting occurred in central Phoenix overnight, police said.

Officers from the Phoenix Police Department responded to a shooting in the area of 19th and Dunlap avenues around 1 a.m. Saturday.

As officers arrived at the scene, police said a 17-year-old boy was dropped off at a nearby hospital with injuries from a shooting.

The teen, who was identified as Durran Azad Azeez, died at the hospital.

Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. 

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities. 

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media. 

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous. 

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case. 

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000. 

Have a tip? Submit it on the Silent Witness tip form here. 

