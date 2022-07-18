1 dead after shooting in Casa Grande, suspect search ongoing

Police have confirmed that 35-year-old Benjamin Harmer was killed in a shooting Monday morning. There is no suspect information at this time.

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — Casa Grande police are searching for a suspect in the fatal shooting of 35-year-old Benjamin Harmer Monday morning.

Around 5:21 a.m., officers responded to a call for a shooting near French and Ocotillo streets. When officers arrived, they found Harmer with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Although medical aid was provided, Harmer died of his wounds on the scene, officials said.

The investigation is still ongoing and there is no description of the suspect or suspects at this time, police said. The cause of the shooting is still being determined, but police said there is a suspicious vehicle that was seen leaving westbound from the crime scene.

The vehicle is described as a gold-colored late 90s to early 2000s SUV, potentially a Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban.

Officials from the Casa Grande Police Department ask anyone with information about the incident to reach out to Detective Nick Elliott at Nicholas_Elliott@casagrandeaz.gov or 520-421-8711.

This is a developing story, and we'll continue to update it as we learn more.

VERSIÓN EN ESPAÑOL: 1 muerto en una balacera de Casa Grande, se busca al sospechoso

