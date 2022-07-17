Chandler police shooting leaves suspect dead, no officers injured

Police have not yet released specific details of what lead up to the shooting.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — A suspect is dead after a police shooting in Chandler, the city's police department said.

The shooting happened Sunday morning in the vicinity of an apartment complex, according to department information.

Officers said the suspect was pronounced dead after being transported to a local hospital. No officers were injured in the incident.

Police have yet to release the following details:

The events leading up to the shooting

How and why the suspect was killed

The identity of the responding officers

The identity of the suspect

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12News for the latest information.

