St. Mary's Food Bank in need of water donations

PHOENIX — St. Mary's Food Bank is asking the public for water donations as temperatures rise during the summer months.

Oppressive heat is expected this week and the food bank is low on water to distribute.

For vulnerable members of the community, the heat can be deadly.

"Whether homeless or living indoors in a home they can't afford to keep at a cool temperature, water is the most important thing we can have in our toolbelt as we work to help people get through July, August, and into September," the food bank said in a news release.

St. Mary's is asking the Valley community to buy an extra package of water when they head out to the grocery store this week.

Representatives with the food bank said the organization distributed more than 88,000 gallons of water last summer.

The water went to both clients and agency partners around the state.

St. Mary's is located at 2831 N. 31st Avenue in Phoenix and can be reached at 602-242-3663 or by clicking here.

If you can't make it to the store but would still like to help details about making a monetary donation can be found by clicking here.

