Donate: Summer of a Million Meals, creating reliable access to food for all

In this community initiative we are striving to help United Food Bank create awareness for food insecurity, especially in the summer months.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — 12News is proud to partner with United Food Bank, Fry's Grocery stores, and Meineke Fleet for Summer of a Million Meals for the sixth consecutive year.

In this community initiative we are striving to help United Food Bank create awareness for food insecurity, especially in the summer months, and help those who need it most have reliable access to food.

Summer of a Million Meals kicked off on Memorial Day in May and will continue until Labor Day, spanning three months. The goal is to provide 1 million summer meals to those in need.

In the summer, thousands of Arizona's children and their families worry about where their next meal is coming from. With your help, we can make a difference and alleviate hunger and worry in the community.

"12News is committed to making a positive impact on our community," said Kate Morris, president and general manager at 12News. "For five years we’ve been a proud partner of United Food Bank and Summer of a Million Meals. Our hope is that together with our partners and our generous viewers we can come together as neighbors to create a summer of abundance for all.”

Every dollar counts. Donate today!

Details:

The campaign runs through Sept. 4, 2023

Donate at the register at any Fry’s Food Store or online at AZMillionMeals.org

$1 provides 5 meals

United Food Bank donations qualify for the Arizona Charitable Tax Credit

Watch 12News+ for free

You can now watch 12News content anytime, anywhere thanks to the 12News+ app!

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

Users can also watch on-demand videos of top stories, local politics, I-Team investigations, Arizona-specific features and vintage videos from the 12News archives.

Roku: Add the channel from the Roku store or by searching for "12 News KPNX."

Amazon Fire TV: Search for "12 News KPNX" to find the free 12News+ app to add to your account, or have the 12News+ app delivered directly to your Amazon Fire TV through Amazon.com or the Amazon app.

Up to Speed