Silver Foxes swim team goes for more than recognition

There are 19 members of the Silver Foxes Swim Team, a group of swimmers who live in Vi at Silverstone.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — There is a team in town that doesn’t play for fame or recognition, they don’t get big endorsements or fanfare, but what they do get, money can’t buy.

“I am only 10 miles away from 200,” said Deb Nisbet, a member of the Silver Foxes Swim Team.

Swimming 200 miles in a pool is no easy feat. Especially at the age of 88, but Nisbet said the past few years of swimming at the pool at Vi at Silverstone, the active adult community she lives in, has her in the best shape she’s been in for a long time.

Nisbet is just one of 19 members of the Silver Foxes Swim Team, a group of swimmers who live in Vi at Silverstone.

The team meets to swim just about every day. They don't compete against other swimmers, just against their own, personal goals. For Nisbet, reaching the 200-mile mark will be a major win, but not the end of her journey.

“I’ve always loved to swim; I’m a California girl,” said Nisbet.

“I think I’m in better condition now than I have been in decades,” said Mike Patrow, who has swum just about 2,000 miles since joining the group the year it started. “It’s probably been the best athletic exercise I’ve ever done because it exercises all your muscles, there’s no- especially at our age- impact can be a problem on your knees and on your joints and you don’t have that in the pool.”

The group was started by Jerry Andersen, in 2017. After talking with some other residents from Vi at Silverstone, including Petrow, they decided to form a team.

“Coach Andersen", as he’s called, has been the driving motivator to keep the team swimming.

“I love the idea of being on a team,” said Nisbet. “And, of course, Coach Jerry is such a motivator.”

Andersen has been swimming for more than four decades and counting those miles. To date, Andersen estimates he has swum more than 6,000 miles or a quarter way around the world.

The Silver Foxes are now the second most popular group at Vi at Silverstone, right behind the Vi-Tones, a singing group. The formation of the team has been a real encouragement from Vi’s Fitness Coordinator, Ashley Giraud.

“For me, they’ve really helped reshape what 70 years or 80 years or 90 years old can look like,” said Giraud. “I’m just fortunate that I get to work with the most amazing individuals every day.”

When a member of the Silver Foxes reaches 100 miles in the pool, they receive a tee-shirt proclaiming the accomplishment. For members like Anderson and Petrow, their shirts proclaim the 1,000 miles Ring of Honor.

“I feel good, and I do look good,” said Nisbet proudly. “I just had my 88th birthday and I’m very proud to be 88.”

As beneficial as swimming has been for the Silver Foxes, Giraud said teamwork is an important component to the overall health of the team.

“So, it’s really the comradery of the group, more than anything,” said Giraud. “You know, we don’t go to competitive swim meets, but it’s just the fun motivation of knowing that they are working together toward a common goal and they’ve got other friends in it with them.”

Up to Speed