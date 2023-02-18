A Tempe wine bar that was forced to close after a car crashed into it is back in business

Chef Nik Fields and her husband are glad to say that the worst is behind them, and the venue has reopened.

TEMPE, Ariz. — A lot can happen in nine days. Chef Nik Fields and her husband, Dr. Rakim Fields, know that firsthand. In 48 hours starting last Wednesday, a drunk driver brought their newly opened business to a screeching halt.

"How ironic that a drunk driver would hit a wine bar," chef Fields said.

The Fields went from the euphoria of the grand opening of their small business to heartache and unexpected closure.

Saturday morning a drunk driver plowed into the Chic Chef 77's outside railing and smashed into a window, Tempe police said.

All of it was during Super Bowl Weekend. The damage, dings, and dents from the crash cost the Fields around $100,000 in business.

"You know, so that was a missed opportunity, as well as it being Super Bowl Weekend," Fields said. "What I'm looking the most forward to was for my team to recoup a lot of the tip money that they actually lost."

Chic Chef 77's doors were closed for a whole week. But Friday, they finally reopened.

And for the Fields and their team, this grand reopening is about returning the love they've received this past week.

"I'm totally blessed. I'm thankful and I'm humbled," Fields added, "It's like a gambit of emotions."

"So I'm just really looking forward to just saying thank you to everyone, but also letting them know that we are here, we are strong, and we still love the city of Tempe."

Balloons and plywood still show the scars of what happened, but celebrate a bright future. Even as the damaged railing limits the number of guests that can use the patio. But despite it all...

"Our customer service is still the same, our cocktails are the same, and the food is still the same."

Nik Fields is undefeated.

