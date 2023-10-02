'Streaker' at WM Phoenix Open gets bail, court fees covered by underwear company

Scott Patrick McConnell, 27, was detained by Scottsdale police after running onto the golf course and disrupting play at the world-famous tournament.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — One of the most memorable moments at the 2023 WM Phoenix Open didn’t involve golf.

Scott Patrick McConnell, 27, was detained by Scottsdale police after running onto the golf course and disrupting play at the world-famous tournament.

McConnell was seen on video jumping and running around the iconic 16th hole of the Open in his underwear and then jumping into a water hazard before being apprehended by police.

Scottsdale police arrested McConnell for trespassing, disorderly conduct, and failure to obey a lawful order from law enforcement.

Now, McConnell is free on bail with little more money in his pocket.

Underwear brand Shinesty decided to reimburse McConnell’s bail and help with administrative court fees after seeing him wearing their denim-print swim brief.

Shinesty’s CEO, Chris White, said the company has a moral obligation to help with the expenses. “We have to accept partial responsibility for this incident and at least cover the bail,” White said.

“All I wanted to do was put a smile on people’s faces. After all, it is nicknamed 'the people’s open,' so I wanted to make sure the people had something fun to remember,” McConnell said.

Tyler Drake from ArizonaSports.com caught all of the action on his Twitter account.

In the end, Scottie Scheffler successfully defended his WM Phoenix Open title at TPC Scottsdale to regain the No. 1 spot in the world.

