Back to School season is here: Check out this Tempe thrift store for a way to give back to teachers

TEMPE, Ariz. — It’s Back to School season and for some that means shopping! If you're on a mission to update your school supplies before class begins, you can find some great treasures while supporting a local cause in Tempe.

When you shop at the T4T Thrift Shop, you’re helping to support kids and their teachers.

The shop is located at 3025 S. 48th Street and representatives from the nonprofit said 100% of their thrift store proceeds go to supporting their Treasures 4 Teachers program. The program offers teachers and educators free or low-cost school supplies they can use in their classrooms.

“Teachers spend on average $800 a year out of pocket on school supplies,” Chloe Calissi with T4T said.

They're working to fix that.

“We make it our mission to make sure that we provide equitable resources, learning opportunities and just to make learning fun for all students no matter of income,” Calissi said.

The thrift shop is open to everyone and they also accept donations. While browsing for a deal, you can find everything from greeting cards, clothing for adults and kids, shoes, dishware, furniture and jewelry.

Check out their Facebook page for daily deals at facebook.com/T4TThriftShop.

Shopping Hours: Monday – Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Monday – Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Donation Drop-off Hours: Tuesday – Saturday: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

