Barbie's Dream Bar coming to Tempe Marketplace for one night

TEMPE, Ariz. — A Barbie-tastic event is coming to Tempe later this month.

Organizers said fans will experience lounge areas that look like Barbie's Dream House.

You should come dressed in your best Barbie outfit because there will be a contest for the best-dressed Barbie with the chance to win a shopping spree.

There will also be Barbie-themed cocktails from Dave & Buster's and a massive photo backdrop for photo ops.

Attendees will have the chance to win movie pass giveaways.

The event will be on District Street from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will include:

Best Dressed Barbie contest - Win a $200 shopping spree

Barbie-themed cocktails from Dave & Buster’s

Barbie Dream House - lounge area

Barbie Inspired Fashions

Barbie Movie pass Giveaways* photo ops and more

