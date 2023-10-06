Exotic plants, carnivorous plants and reptiles, oh my! The Plant Bodega Co. opens a second location

The shop has everything from crystals and carnivorous plants to reptiles and houseplants.

PHOENIX — Bryant Madrigal knows a thing or two about plants – he has a self-proclaimed jungle in his home, after all.

But plants aren’t just his personal hobby, they are his business, too: Madrigal and business partner Abriana Negrete own The Plant Bodega Company AZ, a family and Latinx owned exotic lifestyle and plant shop.

Surrounded by plants of all shapes and sizes, Madrigal and Negrete took a break from setting up and caring for the many plants their shop has to offer to explain how they got into business together. Madrigal also owns a reptile store, where he builds terrariums. That is where his love for plants took root.

“I didn’t realize that most of the terrarium plants we use were just cuttings of houseplants,” Madrigal said. “That’s how I started getting into them … My favorite part of plants is propagating, taking a leaf and making a whole new plant from that.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Negrete said she noticed that houseplants became very popular. With a business mindset, the pair decided to open the Plant Bodega. They started with a few small pop-ups, getting feedback from customers before becoming the Plant Bodega, with a storefront in Mesa.

“We wanted to have a plant for everyone,” Negrete said. “Not just specialize in rares, which is what we’re known for, but have common plants, cactus, everything.”

The store stocks everything from carnivorous plants, reptiles and skulls to spiders, houseplants, and local handmade art and pots.

“We kind of just put everything we love into one spot,” Negrete said. “This is what we do, this is our thing.”

Part of owning the shop is general maintenance and upkeep, Madrigal said, things like turning on the humidifiers for the tropical plants. But another aspect of the shop is engaging with customers to ensure people buy a plant and have the knowledge to care for it.

As avid plant lovers themselves, Madrigal and Negrete said they want to make sure everyone – from novice plant parents to the houseplant jungle plant owners – is able to help their plants thrive.

“When people ask me, ‘well, how do you know so much?’ Because I killed 1000s of dollars worth of plants. That's basically the easiest way to put it,” Madrigal said with a laugh. “I already killed everything so you won't.”

The pair also handpick the plants for the bodega, sometimes driving anywhere from six to 10 hours to inspect and procure plants.

“That is one of the things a lot of people don't keep in mind,” Madrigal said. “When you're a small business, we're hands-on.”

Small business, getting bigger

But this small business is getting a little bit bigger on Saturday: Madrigal and Negrete are opening their second location in central Phoenix. The newest Plant Bodega location is larger than the original Mesa shop, allowing for individual, specialized sections and even a space for classes, something Negrete said she is especially excited for.

“We just hope that we can provide a space to the community that they enjoy to be in,” Negrete said. “I want to walk into a plant store and it'd be like, ‘I can stay here forever,’ kind of thing, and we want that.”

The grand opening of the central Phoenix Plant Bodega Co. AZ is from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7. The event will include a rare plant giveaway, desert and baked goods from Berry Bites Bakery, a DIY succulent terrarium bar and a bioactive terrarium kit giveaway.

The new shop is located at 3015 E. Thomas Road Site 18 in Phoenix. The Mesa location will close early – at 3 p.m. – for the grand opening event in Phoenix. If you are out of state or far away from Phoenix or Mesa, the Plant Bodega also offers shipping online at their website.

“This store isn't just your run-of-the-mill store,” Madrigal said. “This is a place that has passion, has integrity, and it has love in it and I want them to be able to see that.”

