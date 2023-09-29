Cider crafting used as therapeutic hobby turns into Cider Corps for Marine veteran

Jason and Josh Duren turned a hobby into award-winning cider

Example video title will go here for this video

MESA, Ariz. — They call it POG.

"It’s a play on ‘Personnel Other than Grunt,’” said Jason Duren as he poured the cider from the tap.

There’s also Mango Foxtrot, Camuleflage and Fruit Salad.

“When you’re in the military and your ribbon rack is so big it’s called a fruit salad,” Duren told customers.

Cider Corps is located in downtown Mesa and has a military vibe to it. For Jason and Josh Duren, it was a passion that turned into a hobby and eventually became a local watering hole.

“I was in the Marine Corps for five years,” said Jason Duren. “I was a heavy machine operator. I handled all types of heavy machinery.”

Tearing down enemy checkpoints and structures were among Jason Duren’s duties while deployed in Afghanistan.

A deployment that left him changed after being hit with two Improvised Explosive Devices (IED).

“Traumatic brain injuries and concussions affect people wildly different but for me it came through, primarily memory, speech and emotional issues,” Jason Duren said.

While he was recovering his brother Josh suggested they try something new.

“Maybe we should take up making cider. You know, just a hobby. Kind of figure out if you can do some of the same things with cider that they were doing with craft beer,” said Josh Duren.

“Really took hold as a therapeutic hobby for me. Allowed me a new way of processing new information,” said Jason Duren.

The brothers never expected creating cider would be just what he needed. Jason Duren was constantly experimenting and learning how to perfect the art of crafting the ancient beverage.

“It was consuming the areas of the mind that without some sort of intentional hobby can be a very dark place,” said Josh Duren.

Two years later that hobby has become Cider Corps serving up award-winning beverages. Their taproom becoming a place to gather for both veterans and everyday people.

“Drink great cider. Honor great sacrifice. What we’re trying to do is bring people together. All walks of life,” said Jason Duren.