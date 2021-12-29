Great Pinecone Drop in Flagstaff canceled due to COVID-19

The Weatherford Hotel announced the cancelation on Wednesday because of the increased number of omicron cases.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz.

The Great Pinecone Drop in Flagstaff has been canceled due to the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

The Weatherford Hotel made the cancelation announcement on Wednesday stating that the decision came from concerns over the omicron variant.

“We are completely devastated to be putting this event on pause as our staff and management team have been looking forward to hosting this event and ringing in 2022 together," The statement said. "However, we have determined it best to follow suggested CDC and statewide health professionals’ guidelines. We are excited to bring back this great tradition and will be ready to welcome you back next year. We wish you all a safe and happy New Year!”

The Weatherford said that people will be able to hear the Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra and watch a previous pinecone drop on the event website.

