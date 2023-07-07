Rep. Ruben Gallego announces birth of his daughter, paternity leave from Congress

Rep. Gallego was happy to announce Isla's birth on Friday and said that for the next few weeks of paternity leave, he'll be doing the job of dad first.

PHOENIX — Arizona Rep. Ruben Gallego and his wife Sydney Gallego welcomed their second child to the world on Monday, just an hour shy of the 4th of July. Rep. Gallego announced on Friday that he would be taking paternity leave away from Congress for the next few weeks.

Isla Jean Gallego was born at 11 p.m. on July 3 at Banner Good Samaritan in Phoenix, and Gallego's office said that both she and her mother are healthy and in good condition.

Sydney and I are proud to welcome our daughter Isla into the world. These past few days together as a new family have been wonderful, and we are lucky that mom and daughter are healthy and home. pic.twitter.com/VcRlENvi9c — Ruben Gallego (@RepRubenGallego) July 7, 2023

A statement from Gallego read in part:

“Caring for a newborn is not easy, and as a dad, I need to be there for my family. This is not a decision I take lightly. Serving the people of Arizona is my greatest honor and responsibility—next to being a parent.

“I am blessed with a career that allows me to take paternity leave, and yet, across the country, leave is treated as an outlier at best and a punchline at worst. That has to change; no parent should have to choose between being there for their newborn and returning to work. That’s why we must break the stigma and fight for federal solutions that allow all parents to take the leave they deserve.

“Over the next few weeks, I will do the job of Dad first. When leave concludes, I look forward to returning to Congress to build a better future for Isla, my son Michael, and all of Arizona’s families.”

Gallego is a member of the Congressional Dads Caucus. He did not provide an exact date for when he will be returning to Congress.

