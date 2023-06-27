Sky Harbor given $10M to build 'cultural corridor' to underserved communities

Officials said the cultural corridor is intended to benefit "disadvantaged and underserved communities" around the airport.

PHOENIX — Sky Harbor International Airport has been awarded $10 million to construct a "cultural corridor" that's intended to connect the airport's neighboring communities with the downtown area.

The City of Phoenix Aviation Department will use the grant money to make improvements along 7th and 16th streets, which includes the historic neighborhoods of El Campito, Cuatro Milpas, Ann Ott, Green Valley, and San Juan Batista.

The improvements include sidewalk upgrades, installing lights, adding bike lanes, creating public art projects, and constructing bus shelters.

The corridor is intended to provide a route where "children, members of the community, and visitors can travel safely while learning about the area’s past," records show.

"For years, the community has advocated for their neighborhoods’ needs, and this grant is a great investment in that vision,” Vice Mayor Yassamin Ansari said in a statement.

Officials said this corridor is intended to benefit disadvantaged communities around the airport by creating a "sense of identity" for residents living in these areas.

“This grant will enable us to honor the legacies, histories, and identities of existing communities while also improving safety and mobility in the region," Mayor Kate Gallego said in a statement.

The grant was allocated through the federal government's Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity program.

