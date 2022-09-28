This is why Phoenix PD added an ice cream truck to its fleet of vehicles

The truck called “Cool Treats One," arrived at Emerson School in central Phoenix to the delight of the young kids.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Phoenix police showed up on the campus of one Valley school Wednesday to pass out goodwill and popsicles to the students, courtesy of their "Cool Treats One" ice cream truck.

Kids in the K-8 school at Emerson School in central Phoenix were treated to free popsicles and stickers passed out by Phoenix police officers and representatives from Courtesy Chevrolet.

The event is designed to allow students to see police officers in a positive light. Emerson Principal Nicholas Lodato said his students haven't always seen police officers that way.

"I’ve been asking them what their interactions with police officers have been. All of them can tell you a different story. I think to have a positive interaction like this with the officers, at a moment like this to build partnerships, to build community, is really important," Lodato said.

Phoenix police said the ice cream truck is a way for them to reach the community in a fun and positive way.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.