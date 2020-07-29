Bruce Cooper is retiring! Join us as we say goodbye to the legend at the sports desk.

PHOENIX — It's the end of an era as Bruce Cooper retires after decades with 12 News.

We're celebrating all things "Coop" and reliving the funny moments, the sweet and heartwarming and the inspirational.

Catch 12 Days of Coop across 12 News broadcasts starting with Today in AZ, 12 @ 12, First @ 4, 12 News at 5, 6, and 10 and Sports Tonight on Sundays.

The first day is July 29 and the celebration culminates on Sports Tonight on August 9. Watch that special Sports Tonight starting at 10:35 p.m.

Day 1