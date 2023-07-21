21 parrots are looking for homes in Pima County: Here's how you can adopt

The Pima Animal Care Center recently impounded the birds, mostly macaws, as part of a hoarding investigation with the county sheriff's department.

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. — Are you looking for a feathery friend for life? Now could be your chance to adopt a parrot.

The Pima Animal Care Center (PACC) recently impounded 21 parrots, mostly macaws, as part of an animal hoarding investigation in collaboration with the county sheriff's department.

They're getting help from their partner, Tucson-based Paradise Parrot Rescue, to help care for the birds and find them homes. If you're interested in adopting, fostering, or donating to the birds' care, visit their website at paradiseparrotrescue.org.

"Paradise Parrot Rescue is well-equipped to care for these beautiful birds," PACC Director of Animal Services, Monica Dangler said in a press release. "For that, we're very appreciative, because it allows us to focus our resources on the hundreds of other animals currently in our care."

Be aware that owning a parrot is a big commitment. Macaws -- and several other parrot species -- can live for 30-60 years in captivity. They need large enclosures and time to fly and exercise. Being intelligent animals, parrots will also need plenty of toys and stimuli to stay happy and healthy.

So yeah, parrots take work. But the result is a lifelong companion that will bring a splash of color and personality to your life for years to come.

If you're interested in fostering or adopting one of these exotic birds, you can visit PACC's facility at 4000 N. Silverbell Road during operating hours. PACC is open on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from noon to 7 p.m., on Wednesdays from 1:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., and weekends from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

WE ❤ ARIZONA