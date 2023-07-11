Maricopa County animal shelter 'over capacity' after Fourth of July holiday

MCACC said since the Fourth of July, 310 strays/lost dogs have arrived at the shelter, and only 41 have been returned to their owner.

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — Maricopa County Animal Care and Control is reminding pet owners of the importance of microchipping your furry friend.

MCACC said since the Fourth of July, 310 strays/lost dogs have arrived at the shelter, and only 41 have been returned to their owner.

Officials said most dogs arriving at the shelter do not have any form of ID—microchip, collar, tag, etc., greatly decreasing the chance a lost pet will be returned to its owner.

As of Tuesday, MCACC officials said they are overcapacity with 797 dogs in their care.

Through July 31, adoption fees will be waived for the “Empty the Shelters” adoption event. The animal shelter said they are also reducing fees for puppies to $75. Adoption fees include spay/neuter, microchips, and vaccines.

If you're interested in adopting, Maricopa County Animal Care and Control is located at 2500 South 27th Avenue in Phoenix.

