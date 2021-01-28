Valley animal rescue inundated with potbelly pig surrenders

Better Piggies Rescue in Phoenix says the number of owners surrendering or abandoning their pigs is creating big problems in the Valley.

PHOENIX — A pet trend is leading to an unusual problem in the Valley.

Too many people are adopting pigs, only to realize they may have signed up for more than they bargained for.

At Better Piggies Rescue in Phoenix, there are nearly 100 pigs of all different sizes, shapes and attitudes that call the place home.

"Our goal is to adopt out as many pigs as possible to the correct homes, but if they don't get adopted out, they can stay here," Danielle Betterman, the Better Piggies Rescue director, said. "This can be their forever home."

The nonprofit's director tells 12 News she's getting over with calls for local pig surrenders. She estimates about 25 every two weeks.

"It's a really big issue right now, people getting pigs as pets and then not wanting them for the rest of their lives," Betterman said.

Part of the problem, Betterman says, is the misconception that mini pigs will stay small.

"A lot of people get these piglets and think they're going to stay only 25 pounds," she said. "(They) realize really quickly that's not the case."

So a few things to keep in mind before getting a pig for a pet.

And that's not the only challenge for owners.

"They're very sweet, very smart, but they get in a lot of trouble and they're pigs," Betterman said. "So they like to go in the dirt. They like to roll around."

These not-so-little piggies can live up to 15 to 20 years.

Betterman adds the pigs need to be spayed or neutered to help with hormones and temperament. And they'll need their own space.

"It doesn't have to be huge, but a nice outside area where they can root, roll in the mud and generally be pigs," she said.

Just a few things to keep in mind before you jump in on this latest pet trend, so your new pig doesn't end up at Better Piggies Rescue.

The rescue is also raising money to build a surgical suite where they can perform procedures.