Arizona teen non-profit founder becomes entrepreneur

Dylan Capshaw, 14, held the first ribbon-cutting ceremony for his new business, Sanitary Station, a Personal Protective Equipment vending machine.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Scottsdale teenager who started a wildlife animal rescue and printed and distributed 3D reusable medical masks has now entered the world of entrepreneurship and is receiving national recognition for his charity work.

Dylan Capshaw, 14, held the first ribbon-cutting ceremony for his new business, Sanitary Station, a Personal Protective Equipment vending machine. The machine is stocked with various types of masks, gloves, hand sanitizers and healthy, locally sourced snacks.

“I would love to start getting them placed everywhere, so PPE is readily available and if someone needs a new mask, they can get one,” Capshaw explained.

In 2017, Dylan started the Dylan Capshaw Wildlife Foundation, taking in exotic animals in need of rescuing. Then, when COVID-19 hit, Dylan started making industrial strength plastic medical masks, that use a small disposable filter. The masks can be sterilized and reused.

Capshaw started the non-profit, For the Frontline, to distribute those masks.

For his next adventure, Dylan has entered the business world, offering his vending machines wherever he can place one, to make sanitary products available to people wherever they are.

“I wanted to start getting PPE readily available for people just walking around, out and about, so I started the Sanitation Stations,” Capshaw said. “For the past few months, I’ve been dealing with permits and licensing, getting it all ready and now, finally, it is here.”

For his work with the DCWF and For the Frontline, Dylan has been named a finalist in Time/Nickelodeon’s Kid of the Year Award. The award honors kids who do extraordinary work for their community.

“That’s been amazing. It’s really an honor to be nominated for that and finalized. I’m so grateful for Nickelodeon and Time for putting this together.” Capshaw said.