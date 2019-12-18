TUCSON, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from prior coverage of bugs that come out after monsoon weather.

An invasive insect was found by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agricultural specialist at the Port of Nogales last week.

This is the first time the species known as Polyamia delongi has been found in the United States, according to CBP. The insect hasn't been known to exist in the Western Hemisphere.

This insect is from a family of leafhoppers.

The bug was found alive during an inspection. It was sent to the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service Plant Protection and Quarantine, where an expert examined the bug.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection

CBP issued an emergency action notification to the importer. The shipment was fumigated and was allowed to move into the U.S.

