Humane Society treating dogs that survived house fire in North Phoenix

PHOENIX — Five trembling, scared pups sitting in kennels at The Arizona Humane Society are the only survivors from a fatal house fire that killed more than two dozen dogs over the weekend.

“They’re scared but we’re trying to provide them with comfort,” said Kelsey Dickerson, a spokesperson with the Arizona Humane Society.

A house fire Saturday morning killed an elderly woman in North Phoenix near 39th Avenue and Bell Road. Investigators are still working to determine how the fire originated.

While battling the fire, crews found over 30 dogs in metal cages. Most did not survive the flames.

Seven toy poodles ranging in age from 11 weeks to 12 years old were taken to AHS for treatment. Sadly, one passed away and another is in critical condition.

The five remaining pups are holding steady but the road to recovery is still uncertain.

“All of them are undergoing ongoing treatment for smoke inhalation. It can show itself later on down the road with complications from this,” said Dickerson.

Officials believe this may have been a case of hoarding where the owner could have been breeding the dogs in cramped conditions.

“These pups were also to be found with matted hair. They were tick infested. Little bit underweight. So, these are definitely signs of perhaps hoarding-like conditions,” said Dickerson.

The pups have a long road ahead before they are available for adoption.

Dickerson says the Arizona Humane Society has many resources available for people struggling to care for their pets, from veterinary services to housing.

